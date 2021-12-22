Las Vegas man sentenced to federal prison for child sex crimes

The entrance signage for the United States Department of Justice Building in Washington DC, USA. The Department of Justice, the U.S. law enforcement and administration of Justice government agency.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man will spend more than 15 years in federal prison for coercing two children, who were step-siblings, to create images of themselves appearing to commit sexual acts with each other and to send those images using various video and instant messaging applications.

David Howard Babit, 49, was arrested on December 1, 2017 after police executed a search warrant at his home.

Investigators said they found 788 images and 1,280 videos of child pornography, including forceful sexual assault of toddlers and children ranging from three to ten years old.

Babit pleaded guilty in November 2020 to two counts of coercion and enticement. On top of the prison term, U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro sentenced Babit to 35 years of supervised release. Babit also must pay restitution to the victims.

According to the Department of Justice, “the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.”