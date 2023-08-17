LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 39-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to eight years in prison after selling more than 800 grams of methamphetamine and over 20 firearms, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Charles Sanders, also known as “Cheeze,” pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of trafficking firearms.

Between July 20, 2022, and Sept. 12, 2022, Sanders conspired with others to sell 50 or more grams of meth. During this time, Sanders ended up selling 811 grams of meth and 25 firearms including three machine guns and a shotgun, according to court documents.

Sanders was sentenced on Aug. 16, to 96 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release, according to the DOJ.