LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to prison after receiving over 125 sexually explicit images of children on his phone, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Joshua Kenneth Eshe, 34, pleaded guilty in June to one count of child pornography and was required to register as a sex offender.

On March 14, 2022, Eshe visited a website known for prostitution advertisements and contacted the poster of an advertisement titled “Young and Tight,” according to court documents.

Eshe then solicited who he believed was a 15-year-old child to have sex with him and agreed to pay $100, court documents said.

He arranged to meet the child at a hotel and was arrested by law enforcement when he arrived at the room. During a search of Eshe’s phone, investigators discovered that he had received 126 photos and four videos of child pornography, according to court documents.

Eshe was sentenced to 97 months in prison followed by lifetime supervised release, according to the DOJ.