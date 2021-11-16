Las Vegas man sentenced to 27 years in child sexual exploitation and pornography case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced in U.S. District Court Monday to 27 years in prison for attempting to sexually exploit a child and receiving child pornography.

According to Nevada’s acting U.S. Attorney, Christopher Chiou, 25-year-old Richard Fred Dittmer III used a the BitTorrent file sharing network to download images and videos of child pornography in 2016. He admitted he also uploaded child pornography to YouTube. Electronic devices belonging to Dittmer revealed more than 365 images and 18 videos. Dittmer was charged and released on pretrial supervision.

While on pretrial supervision, between Dec. 2018 and Feb. 2019, Dittmer “coerced a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat into creating sexually explicit images and videos of herself. He then threatened to send those images to students at the victim’s school unless she sent him additional images,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Child pornography and sexual exploitation of children are appalling crimes that have been on the rise as predators use technology to gain easier access to communication with children,” Chiou said.

Dittmer pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and to one count of receiving child pornography.

Aside from the 27-year sentence, Dittmer was sentenced to a lifetime term of supervision and ordered to pay restitution to the victim.