This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for child sexual exploitation, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday.

In June 2022, Barry Allen Gabelman, 52, was convicted of coercion and enticement by a jury. According to court documents, from Oct. 31, 2019, to Dec. 19, 2019, Gabelman sent explicit messages and pictures through social media and a messaging account with individuals who he believed were an 11-year-old girl and her stepfather.

During their communications, Gabelman discussed having sex with the girl and sent nude photos of himself as well as requesting nude photos of the girl. On Dec. 6, 2019, he traveled to a pre-arranged location in Las Vegas to have sex with the girl but instead was arrested by law enforcement, court documents said.

Gabelman was sentenced to 24 years and four months in prison followed by lifetime supervised release.