Disclaimer: Content in this story may be disturbing for some readers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a Las Vegas man on Thursday to 21 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release after he recorded himself sexually assaulting a teenager in 2018.

In November 2022, Mohamed Muhina, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children, the Department of Justice said.

In 2017, Muhina started messaging a 14-year-old girl on Facebook Messenger, according to court documents. He later drove to her home, pulled her into his car, and sexually assaulted her “despite her pleas to stop,” the DOJ said.

Between September 2017 and January 2018, Muhina sexually assaulted the victim two more times, court documents said. Then, in February 2018, Muhina grabbed the victim while she was walking to school, forced her into his car, took her to his apartment, and sexually assaulted her, according to the DOJ.

Muhina’s cell phones had “several” images and videos of him sexually assaulting young girls, including the victim.

“The defendant is a predator who actively sought out one of our most vulnerable, a 14-year-old child, and repeatedly committed sexual assaults, ignoring the victim’s cries and pleas to stop,” U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson said. “This case is another example of our office’s commitment to bringing to justice those who sexually exploit children in our communities. Today’s sentence will protect children from future crimes by the defendant.”

United States District Judge Andrew Gordon sentenced Muhina to 21 years in prison, with a lifetime of supervised release to follow.

Muhina will be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

“Knowing that the defendant will serve the next 21 years in federal prison, ensures there is one less predator victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community,” said Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI. “This sentencing is a success in the fight against those who exploit the vulnerable and illustrates our dedication to bring these criminals to justice.”

“We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and hold accountable those who exploit children,” Frierson added.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online.

Resources for survivors of sexual assault or abuse can be found at this link.