Las Vegas man sentenced in federal court for illegally acquiring 11 firearms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Albert Raul Franco was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon to three years in prison for illegally acquiring 11 firearms through a straw purchaser who made false statements on federal firearms transaction documents during the purchases.

“Far too often, guns bought by straw purchasers end up in the hands of violent offenders and are recovered at crime scenes,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). “Together with the ATF, we will hold accountable individuals who lie on federal forms to buy guns illegally. Today’s sentence demonstrates our commitment to reducing gun violence, enforcing federal firearms laws through the Project Guardian initiative, and pursuing ‘Lie and Buy’ cases to make Nevada safer.”

Franco, 35, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty in Aug. 2019, to seven counts of illegal acquisition of a firearm. In addition to the prison term, Franco was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and admissions made in his plea agreement, on five separate occasions between July 28, 2017, and Oct. 26, 2017, Franco directed co-defendant Tiffany Henderson to make false statements on the Firearms Transaction Record during the purchase of 11 handguns at different Federal Firearms Licensee businesses.

On the Firearms Transaction Record, Henderson represented that she was the actual buyer of the firearms, when in fact these purchases were made on Franco’s behalf.

Franco, an admitted gang member and convicted felon, is prohibited from owning and possessing a firearm because of his prior convictions for multiple firearms and drug-related offenses and a conviction for assaulting a police officer. Franco’s pretrial release, in this case, was revoked after he failed to report an encounter with law enforcement during which he fled and was found to possess cocaine.

Co-defendant Henderson previously pleaded guilty to five counts of illegal acquisition of a firearm and aiding and abetting. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

The charges resulted from an investigation by the ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Simon Kung is prosecuting the case.

Franco’s case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.