Las Vegas man sentenced for selling guns to undercover officer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 46 months in prison for trafficking firearms, specifically three AK-47 rifles and one AR-style rifle.

Eduardo Israel Islas-Orozco, 38, who is undocumented, was arrested after he sold the guns to an undercover Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department task force officer working with the ATF in the summer of 2016.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Islas-Orozco sold the guns knowing they would likely be transported out of the U.S. to Mexico.

Islas-Orozco pleaded guilty to two counts of an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. In addition to his prison sentence, Islas-Orozco will also have three years of supervised release.