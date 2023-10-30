LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than 9 years in prison for collecting and sharing thousands of child sexual abuse materials depicting children, to other people, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Colby Matthew Olen, 36, pleaded guilty in July to the distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Olen also committed an additional felony offense while on release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about Olen’s involvement with child sexual abuse materials, according to court documents.

In Sept. 2020, a search warrant was executed at Olen’s residence. A forensic examination of electronic devices belonging to Olen found images and videos of child sexual abuse materials.

In Nov. 2020, a criminal complaint charged Olen with the distribution of child pornography. Although the government moved for detention, Olen was released on a personal recognizance bond with conditions and was advised of potential enhanced penalties for committing another felony offense while on release.

In June 2021, a second search warrant was executed at Olen’s residence after a report to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A forensic examination of Olen’s electronic devices revealed child sexual abuse materials to include videos of children as young as infants.

Olen was arrested and a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging Olen with an additional felony offense committed while on release.

Olen admitted he distributed child sexual abuse materials depicting children as young as infants being sexually abused to others through an online cloud storage and file hosting service. In total, he distributed 2,716 videos and 5,203 images of child sexual abuse materials, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In addition to imprisonment, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Olen must register as a sex offender and keep the registration current.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or https://report.cybertip.org.