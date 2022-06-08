LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro sentenced Keyawn Lloyd Cook Jr., 27, to one year and nine months in federal prison for filing fraudulent loan applications that sought over $100,000 in loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

According to court documents, over 15 months Cook filed at least five fraudulent loan applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funding and for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding.

Part of Cook’s scheme, according to the Department of Justice, was Cook claiming to have nine to 12 employees and revenues over $50,000 from a non-existent barber shop.