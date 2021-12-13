Las Vegas man sentenced for attacking mail carrier with metal pipe

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after assaulting and robbing a U.S. postal service mail carrier.

According to court documents, the incident happened on Feb. 28, 2018, in North Las Vegas when 31-year-old Ryan Joseph Ritter ambushed and repeatedly swung a 13-inch metal pipe at the mail carrier’s head, which led to injuries.

During the attack, Ritter also stole the mail carrier’s postal keys during the incident.

Ritter pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of aggravated robbery of a postal mail carrier.

In addition to the 8 year and six-month prison term, the judge also sentenced Ritter to two years of supervised release.