LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 84 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for possessing and trying to obtain child pornography, according to a news release.

Jonathan Risse-Santos, 30, pleaded guilty in February to attempted receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

In March 2021, Risse-Santos contacted who he thought was a 14-year-old girl through an instant messaging app. He repeatedly asked the child to send nude images of herself and discussed engaging in sexual activity with her, the release said.

He agreed to meet the child at her home, where he was arrested.

When law enforcement officers searched his phone, they found 259 images and six videos of child sexual abuse.

Risse-Santos will now be required to register as a sex offender.