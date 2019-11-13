Las Vegas man sentenced 16 – 45 years in boy’s killing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Joshua Oxford was sentenced Wednesday from 16 to 45 years in prison for the death of 3-year-old Daniel Theriot. Oxford, 42, took a plea deal which reduced his charge to second-degree murder.

Oxford’s girlfriend, Cassie Smith, reported the boy missing at Sunset Park in Sept. 2018. Police said no one at the park could remember seeing the woman or her son. Theriot’s body was later found near the Lake Mead Recreational Area.

According to the arrest report, Oxford had a history of abusing the boy.

Smith is facing a murder charge and is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 3, 2019.