LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting his ex-wife’s husband, which she said came after a history of threatening phone calls and messages that he sent to the couple, according to a report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Monday, June 12, at around 10:15 p.m., Dawrin Mota, 37, called 911 from the 6000 block of Elkhorn Road and told police that he was attacked and he had had to defend himself against his ex-wife’s husband.

“I feared for my life,” he told dispatchers, the report said.

Mota told dispatch that he had shot his ex-wife’s husband, identified as Oscar Ramirez, in the chest after he said Ramirez “ran up to his vehicle with a dog.”

According to the report, when asked if he and Ramirez were in a physical fight before Mota shot him, his response was, “There was a lot going on.”

At the same time as Mota’s 911 call, several other people were calling from a house in the 7900 block of Pinnochio Avenue, where the shooting had taken place, officers said. The report stated that one of the callers told dispatch that she saw Mota drive out of the neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found Ramirez lying in the street in front of the house. He had been shot in the neck. He was taken to the University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the report, officers also arrived at Mota’s location on Elkhorn. He was taken into custody at around 10:30 p.m.

Mota and his ex-wife divorced in 2019. The two had three children together. Mota’s ex-wife met Ramirez approximately four years ago. The two were married in July 2022.

According to the report, all of the kids were at Mota’s house during the incident.

Mota’s ex-wife told police that while she was in the shower before the shooting, she had received several text messages from one of her children, which Ramirez responded to.

The report stated that in the text messages, Mota told Ramirez and his wife that he needed “his” money back by “today or tomorrow” or he would “come over and take it.”

Ramirez replied, “Is [sic] me Oscar tell u dad I said [expletive] him.”

According to the report, the ex-wife did not see the messages until she was out of the shower. She then messaged her child back asking them to, “Tell your dad not to threaten us,” or she would make a police report.

A short while later, Mota called his ex-wife’s phone from one of their other child’s phones. When she did not answer, the report stated that he called Ramirez instead and began cursing and yelling.

“You told me to [expletive] off? [Expletive] you,” Mota allegedly yelled over the phone. “I’m not scared of you. I’m going to come over there right now, I’ll [expletive] be there.”

According to the report, the ex-wife told Ramirez not to go outside and to “let it go,” as Mota had made similar threats before. Ramirez told his wife that he was tired of Mota intimidating them.

The last thing Ramirez told his wife was not to go outside.

According to the report, the ex-wife saw the shooting through an upstairs window that overlooked the street. She told police that she saw Mota pull up to the house as Ramirez left the house.

The report stated that Oscar walked toward Mota’s car. Mota got out of the vehicle and the two began to yell at each other. According to the report, the ex-wife said she saw no physical contact between the two.

According to the report, Mota pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Ramirez, and pulled the trigger. Ramirez stumbled and fell to the ground. The ex-wife immediately ran outside where she found Ramirez bleeding.

She told police that she never thought Mota would kill her husband. She also told police that she knew that Mota had a “lot” of guns. She believed that Mota intimidated and scared the kids a lot, the report said.

When officers asked her if any dogs went outside with Ramirez, as Mota had claimed in his call with 911, she said no.

Police found a 9mm, semi-automatic firearm in Mota’s vehicle.

Mota was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces an open murder with a deadly weapon charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 20 at 8:30 a.m.