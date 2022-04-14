LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local man who has been working to help orphans in Ukraine shared his story with 8 News Now on a recent stop back in Las Vegas.

We first spoke to Mark Davis when Russia’s invasion in Ukraine began, and he is still pleading for the community’s support.

“The whole world is learning what evil looks like,” Davis said of the war in Ukraine. “And the extreme contrast is the beauty of these children.”

Davis runs Abundance International, a non-profit organization that houses Ukrainian orphans.

As the war rages on and children are forced to take cover underground, his efforts to keep them safe are crucial.

“Just one week ago, a bomb exploded in the playground in our orphanage in Mykolaiv,” Davis said. “Blowing out windows in the building, and fortunately there were no children.”

In the weeks since the bombing first began, Davis has traveled across the country to make sure every one of the children stays clean and fed.

(Credit: Abundance International)

(Credit: Abundance International)

(Credit: Abundance International)

“These are kids we help,” Davis said, speaking through emotion. “These are kids who made little crafts for us at Christmas.”

After just a few days in the U.S., he is heading back overseas to continue his work. Davis said he and his team still need support.

“There are little bits of miracles and warmth mixed in with the tragedy,” he said. “And so, it’s pretty amazing to be alive doing this right now.”

He asked for help from anyone who can donate and help these young lives find some semblance of normal again after so much hardship.

“Your prayers are creating miracles,” Davis concluded.

To donate to the organization, visit this link.