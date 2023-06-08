LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Russell Hamblin, 63, pleaded guilty in November, to one count of possession of child pornography.

In 2008, Hamblin was convicted of receipt of child pornography in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, according to court documents.

As a result of his conviction, he was sentenced to prison and a lifetime term of supervised release.

On April 12, 2022, during a home visit, U.S. Probation Officers observed printed papers on the floor depicting nude or partially dressed young females. They seized multiple flash drives and cell phones belonging to Hamblin. He admitted that he possessed between 10 and 150 items of child pornography on the seized devices.