LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 61-year woman from Las Vegas was among the six people who died at Lake Mead over the Father’s Day weekend.

Steve Alvarado remembers his mother Cristina Isabel Alvarado-Menendez as someone with a zest for life.

“She was always soft inside, but she had a hard exterior just cause of what she went through in her life, raising me,” Alvarado said. “It’s not easy raising a man. But without her, I wouldn’t be the man I am today.”

Photo of Steve Alvarado and his mother Christina Alvarado-Mendez before her passing at Lake Mead in June 2023. (Credit: Steve Alvarado)

His mother raised him in east Los Angeles before moving to Las Vegas more than 10 years ago, doing as countless others have done before searching for a better situation.

“I mean everybody goes through this, you know? It’s life, you always wish you could’ve done more, been with them more,” Alvarado said.

Cristina Alvarado-Menendez went to Lake Mead on Sunday morning with her German Shepherd. Her son Steve said she was found a few hours later 300 feet away from shore.

His mother was reportedly underwater for 20 to 40 minutes.

Her death happened a month before his wife’s due to give birth, she looked forward to meeting her grandson.

“I told her I loved her and it was okay for her to leave.” That, you know, she was surrounded by loved ones,” Alvarado shared. “I loved her, and I didn’t want her to suffer because I felt like if I tried to keep her alive no matter what, like, it’s selfish of me.”

The National Parks Service (NPS) reported of the six people who died at Lake Mead over the weekend, three were killed in a multiple-car crash; two drowned; and another died by suicide.

For those heading to Lake Mead, park officials have encouraged people to think about safety.

Some tips they offered are to check the weather conditions, always wear a life jacket when swimming, and drive the speed limit.

NPS data showed Lake Mead had the most deaths out of all the national parks from 2014 to 2021. The majority of the deaths were listed as drownings.

A GoFundMe page to help pay for Cristina Alvarado-Menendez’s funeral cost can be found HERE.