Las Vegas man recently charged in terror plots now charged with child sexual exploitation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who was recently charged in terror plots is now also charged with child sexual exploitation. The most recent criminal complaint filed against 35-year-old Stephen Parshall is separate from the terrorism charges.

Court documents revealed when officers executed search warrants after Parshall’s May 30 arrest relating to the terrorism plots, they discovered 10 images of child pornography and several images of child erotica on the suspect’s cell phone.

According to the US Attorney for the District of Nevada, the minimum statutory penalty for sexual exploitation of children is 15 years in prison. The maximum penalty is 30 years and a $250,000 fine.

In June, Parshall was charged with conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism, providing material support in the commission of an act of terrorism, conspiracy to damage or destroy a building with explosives and possession of explosives or incendiary devices with intent.

He and two other men are accused of plotting to blow up an NV Energy substation, a fee collection station at Lake Mead National Recreation Area and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. They intended to cause panic and incite a reaction from police and crowds at a May 30 protest in downtown Las Vegas.

Parshall is also alleged to be a member of the “Boogaloo Movement.” The group is suspected of trying to destabilize the US government through acts of violence.

The case involving child sexual exploitation was investigated by the FBI and Metro. The charge was announced by US Attorney Nicholas Trutanich, FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse and Sheriff Joe Lombardo.