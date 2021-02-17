Las Vegas man pleads guilty to voting twice in 2016 general election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of voting more than once in the 2016 election, according to a news release from Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford’s office.

Craig Frank, 53, pleaded guilty Wednesday, and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16. He could face up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Frank was indicted in August, 2019, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for voting twice in the 2016 general election.

He was accused in the indictment of voting in Las Vegas after he had already cast a ballot in Benton, Arkansas. Frank cast the second ballot in Clark County sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31 in 2016.

“While voter fraud is rare, it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” said AG Ford. “This case dates back to the 2016 general election, and my office is glad to see Mr. Frank plead guilty and take responsibility for his actions.”