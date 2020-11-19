Las Vegas man pleads guilty to robbing USPS mail carriers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is now facing possible jail time after pleading guilty to robbing two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers earlier this year. The crimes happened back in January.

20-year-old Rodolfo Rafael Rodriguez-Silva has pleaded guilty to two counts of “robbery of mail, money, or property of the United States.”

According to court documents and admissions made in court by Rodriguez-Silva, he and another person robbed a mail carrier on January 18. The two suspects were wearing ski masks, then intimidated the mail carrier, before stealing items from the mail carrier’s vehicle.

The next week, Rodriguez-Silva and another suspect robbed another mail carrier. In that encounter, Rodriguez-Silva told the victim, “I don’t want to hurt you, get to the side of the vehicle.” The other suspect then stole mail from the USPS vehicle.

Rodriguez-Silva faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the two counts. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for February 18, 2021.

