LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl through the mail, nearly killing a Utah resident, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In November 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration learned of shipments of illegal narcotics such as opioids sent from Las Vegas to Park City, according to a criminal complaint. They identified Colin Shapard, 22, of Las Vegas, as the source of the supply and learned he was using delivery services such as U.S Mail.

Colin Shapard sent illicit fentanyl pills through the mail, at one point, asking an undercover agent if he or she was dead, federal prosecutors allege in court documents. (U.S. District Court/KLAS)

The DEA learned Shapard was selling fake oxycodone pills to a middleman in Utah, who then sold some of the pills to high school-aged students, the 8 News Now Investigators previously reported.

Shapard shipped 10-30 pills to an informant every two weeks, the complaint said.

The DEA said each blue pill, which was stamped as fake 30-milligram oxycodone “M30,” cost between $30 and $45 each. Shapard promised “kickbacks” to the middleman for distributing the drugs on his behalf.

In December 2021, a DEA undercover agent started talking with Shapard and attempting to purchase oxycodone tablets from him.

“He represented that his pills were legitimate pharmaceutical drugs, later claiming ‘[t]hey’re a bit pricy as they aren’t presses but they are from Canada so thanks to free healthcare they aren’t crazy expensive,’” investigators wrote in court documents.

Cameras at a Las Vegas post office later showed Shapard mailing the undercover agent a parcel containing the pills. A Postal Inspector in Utah intercepted the package and inside, DEA agents found 15 pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

When the agent did not immediately respond to a message from Shapard about the arrival of the pills, Shapard “appeared to have become worried,” investigators said. When the agent responded and “was still alive, Shapard express his relief,” they wrote in court documents.

“Sorry about being so worried… Just wanted to check-in and make sure you weren’t dead, as [it’s] never a good sign when someone goes MIA after getting a [expletive] ton of opiates,” a text message from Shapard to the agent said.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Shapard mailed a package that contained “numerous” fentanyl pills to a Park City resident, court documents said.

Days later, on Feb. 10, 2022, the recipient of the package, an 18-year-old man, suffered “serious bodily injury” after he ingested the pills, causing him to lose consciousness. The victim’s father found him and called 911. Medical personnel administered Narcan to the victim, and he survived.

The next day, DEA agents discovered the victim overdosed on fentanyl pills, which he purchased from Shapard.

Evidence in the criminal complaint included surveillance photos of Shapard inside a Las Vegas post office, photos of the pills, and photos of the Priority Mail envelopes. The return address on the envelopes was to Shapard on UNLV’s campus, investigators said.

Shapard later admitted to knowing that fentanyl was a controlled substance and that it was illegal to distribute it.

Shapard pleaded guilty to the distribution of a controlled substance that resulted in serious bodily injury on Dec. 1 and was scheduled to be sentenced on April 4, 2024.