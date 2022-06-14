LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection to illegally possessing unemployment benefit debit cards.

On Tuesday, Vincent Okoye, 40, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Okoye told a judge he conspired with others including co-defendant Jasmine-Royshel Kanisha Black to obtain DETR and DES debit cards by submitting fraudulent unemployment insurance claims using personal information, such as names, dates of birth, and social security numbers of other people without their knowledge, according to court documents.

The unemployment benefit cards used illegally come from Nevada and Arizona.

On July 15, 2020, law enforcement searched his residence and found:

Over $100,000 in U.S. currency and U.S. money orders

A forged Canadian passport

A postal mailbox master key

Over 100 pieces of mail, bearing names and addresses not belonging to Okoye

At least 24 pieces of mail from DETR, bearing various names and addresses

At least 100 credit and debit cards not issued in Okoye’s name, including at least 11 debit cards issued by DETR and at least 12 debit cards issued by DES

In total, DETR and DES approved more than $550,000 in benefits for the fraudulent claims.

Okoye is scheduled to be sentenced on September 20. He faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, then a term of supervised release