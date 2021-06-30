Las Vegas man pleads guilty to distributing more than 600 images/video of child pornography

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to one count of distribution of child pornography.

“The images and videos depicted underage victims — some as young as toddlers — being sexually exploited,” according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Cyrus Orlando Ortega, 27, distributed more than 600 images and videos of child pornography using Kik Messenger, an instant messaging application on mobile devices. Ortega would trade the images and video with other Kik Messenger users, the news release said.

Ortega faces a prison sentence from five to 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and FBI.