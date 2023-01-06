FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces at least five years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to a charge of transporting a girl with intent to engage in prostitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Cecil Jerome Hatchett, 32, reached a plea agreement with authorities in Billings, Montana, where Hatchett and two others were arrested after they were found with a minor female identified only as “Jane Doe 1.”

Authorities arrested Ashley Stella and Mark Jay Albrecht on April 21, 2021, after finding them in a Billings hotel room with the girl. Hackett was arrested after investigators discovered his role in the case. Additional investigation uncovered email communications between Hackett and Stella about prostitution involving the girl.

According to information provided in court documents, Jane Doe 1 was brought from Reno, Nevada, to Billings by Stella in a car that Hackett rented. Stella pleaded guilty to transporting a minor to engage in prostitution and was sentenced to eight years in prison. Albrecht, of Gillette, Wyoming, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to a charge of prostitution near military and naval establishments — a misdemeanor — and is awaiting sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters accepted Hatchett’s guilty plea and set sentencing for May 4. He remains in custody pending further proceedings, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hatchett’s plea agreement could cut his sentence in half if the court follows the recommendation. The crime carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zeno B. Baucus and Bryan T. Dake are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Billings Police Department, the Reno Police Department and the IRS.