Las Vegas man pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old

Joshua Oxford during a court hearing following the death of 3-year-old Daniel Theriot on Sept. 3, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man, Joshua Oxford, pleaded guilty to murder and abuse charges in the death of 3-year-old Daniel Theriot in last year.

The body of Daniel Theriot, 3, was found near Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Sept. 3, 2018.

Oxford, 42, took a plea deal Wednesday which reduced the charge to second-degree murder.

Cassie Smith, Oxford’s girlfriend, reported her son missing at Sunset Park in September 2018 but no one at the park could remember seeing the mother and her young boy. The boy’s body was later found near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Smith faces a murder charge and awaits trial.

According to the arrest report, Smith told police Oxford repeatedly spanked the child and poured hot water over him for having a bad attitude and being disrespectful.

Oxford is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13, 2019.