Las Vegas man pleads guilty in attempt to buy 10 semi-automatic rifles for another person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 37-year-old Las Vegas man pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges after he bought 10 semi-automatic rifles for someone else.

Federal prosecutors alleged Ethan Erhardt allowed another buyer to bypass federal background checks by filling out forms stating that he was the actual buyer, but intending to provide the weapons to another person.

Images of firearms are all over Erhardt’s Facebook page, where he describes himself as “Owner & CEO of The King Assassin Brand. I design & provide defense tools for LEOs/Military/Civilians.”

Assistant US Attorney Daniel Clarkson was the prosecutor in the case. Agents from Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the purchase.

Erhardt purchased the weapons from a Henderson dealer for about $88,000, using money provided by the actual buyer, agents said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13 before U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan. The maximum sentence is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.