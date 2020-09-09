Las Vegas man planned shooting with guns modified using 3-D printer, authorities say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An anonymous tip led to the indictment of a 30-year-old Las Vegas man who reportedly planned to commit a shooting using weapons converted to fully automatic through use of a 3-D printer.

Justin Pham made an initial court appearance on Friday. He is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun and two counts of unregistered firearms, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment and arguments made in court, law enforcement officers with warrants searched Pham’s home and vehicle in mid-August, and found Glock semi-automatic handguns with Glock “switches” that made them fully automatic.

Pham had in his possession three Glock handguns and five firearm silencers that were not registered. Authorities also found numerous firearms and firearm parts, ammunition, and a 3-D printer.

The anonymous tip also revealed that the 3-D printer was used to modify the weapons.

The charges against Pham carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the illegal possession of a machine gun, and 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The investigation involved agents from Homeland Security, ATF, FBI, Postal Inspection and officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Ihler is prosecuting the case.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office has also filed charges on behalf of the State of Nevada against Pham.