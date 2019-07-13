Las Vegas man offers $5k reward for missing tortoise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– A Las Vegas man is offering thousands of dollars to anyone who can help him find his missing pet. For the past six years, Peter Grave has shared a part of his life with his pet tortoise, Bob.

“I’m from England. I have no family, no relatives, nobody here. He’s my little man,” Grave said.

Grave moved to his house near Eastern and Pebble two weeks ago. He was getting ready to build Bob a new home in his backyard, but now, he’s hanging up fliers in search of his missing friend.

“There’s no way that he can get out of the walls. It’s all concrete. He couldn’t dig. So, somebody had taken him,” said Grave.

Grave believes that someone stole Bob from his backyard Sunday morning.

Bob is a Sulcata tortoise. He can live more than 70 years. Sulcata tortoises’ needs are specific, and they’re listed as a vulnerable species.

“I realize it’s just a turtle, and to a lot of people it’s not that important, but it’s important to us,” said Deanna Merenda, Graves’ friend.

Bob has become quite known in the community because he has been a fixture at many events, including the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation helping to raise thousands of dollars over the past four years.

“He would have hundreds of people taking pictures of their children with him,” said Grave.

Grave hopes a new reward of $5,000 will bring Bob home.