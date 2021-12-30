Las Vegas man locked woman in ‘Harry Potter’ closet while child lived in home covered in human waste

When Las Vegas Metro police went to arrest Cory Hughes, 30, at a home near Desert Inn and Paradise roads, they said they found a room covered in human waste. ((KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces sex trafficking, kidnapping and child endangerment charges for forcing a mother to live in what police described as a “Harry Potter” style closet in a filthy home she shared with her 2-year-old son.

When Las Vegas Metro police went to arrest Cory Hughes, 30, at a home near Desert Inn and Paradise roads, they said they found a room covered in human waste.

Police said they met the victim earlier this month. She told police Hughes offered to help her by setting up prostitution dates. Over the next few weeks, police said the victim was forced to prostitute herself for $1,000 a day.

The victim met LVMPD Vice officers one night and spoke to an advocate, but when she returned home to Hughes, he ripped up the business card, police said.

Last week, Hughes found a message on the victim’s Instagram account that he did not like, police said. He then forced the victim to live in a “Harry Potter closet” under a set of stairs, police said in their description.

In the “Harry Potter” series, the title character’s bedroom is a small closet under the stairs.

Hughes barricaded the door and locked the victim inside for several hours, police said.

“Once Hughes let her out, he asked her if she saw the crumbs on the floor of the closet,” a police report said. “Hughes told [the victim] he had locked a previous girl in that closet and fed her ‘snacks’ (Cheetos) under the door like a ‘rat.’”

Earlier this week, Hughes allegedly hit the victim in front of her young child, causing the child to cry.

Hughes faces charges of sex trafficking, coercion, kidnapping and child endangerment.

Child Protective Services responded and returned the 2-year-old to his mother.