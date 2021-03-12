Las Vegas man killed by police officers in Burbank, California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was shot to death by police in Burbank, California on Monday in the parking lot of a motel.

The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man as 30-year David William Kahler. Burbank Police said officers were responding to a call of an 8-year-old boy wandering in the parking lot of a Quality Inn.

According to police, the boy was the stepson of Kahler and when police approached Kahler, he pointed a gun at the officer and the officer fired, striking Kahler.

An investigation showed that Kahler’s gun was not discharged and had been reported stolen in Las Vegas. At the time of his death, Kahler was on probation in Nevada and had an extensive criminal history for crimes including domestic violence, burglary, narcotics violations and theft, police said.

Kahler had permission from the child’s mother to be with the child but it is unclear why the two were in California. The boy was returned to his mother in Las Vegas.

As standard procedure, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is also conducting a separate investigation and the Burbank Police Department is cooperating with that investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.