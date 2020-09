LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Las Vegas man in the death of his girlfriend.

Las Vegas police investigated the July 16 death of Herleen Kaur Dulai, 29, who was found beaten and possibly strangled in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court, a southwest valley neighborhood near South Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

Akshaya Kubiak was taken into custody, and now faces a murder charge, according to a Sept. 9 indictment.