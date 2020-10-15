Las Vegas man indicted on federal weapons charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man bought 283 guns in Utah and resold them, violating federal firearms laws and sometimes putting guns in the hands of people who used the guns to commit crimes.

Gregory Alan Nelson, 32, is named in a federal indictment returned by a grand jury in Salt Lake City, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office.

Nelson faces nine counts of making a false statements during the acquisition of a firearm , one count of dealing firearms without a license, and one count of travel within the United States with intent to violate federal law prohibiting dealing in firearms without a license.

He falsely answered “yes” on an ATF form asking whether he was the actual buyer of the firearm, according to the indictment. Nelson purchased a variety of firearms from licensed dealers in Utah during a four-month period beginning in May.

Nelson allegedly bought 283 guns in Utah in 2020 for about $176,000 on the guns, including 147 Glock pistols.

“The time-to-crime evidence in this prosecution is troubling. Allegations portray hundreds of guns purchased in Utah, too many of which were later recovered in criminal investigations outside of Utah in a relatively short period of time,” U.S. Attorney John W. Huber said.

According to a complaint filed in the case, Nelson came to the attention of ATF agents in Salt Lake City in July after purchasing a large number of similar firearms over a short period of time throughout Utah. He paid in cash.

ATF agents also received a tip that Nelson was buying guns in Utah and selling them in Las Vegas.

ATF firearms tracing shows that as of Oct. 9, 2020, 19 firearms, originally purchased by Nelson, have been recovered in California by law enforcement officers investigating various crimes.

One of the recovered firearms was used to commit a double murder, according to the complaint. All firearms were recovered in different areas of California and were traced to Nelson as the original purchaser.

Some of the purchases were made in St. George.

As of Aug. 28, 2020, the investigation shows Nelson purchased firearms recently from 29 licensed dealers in Utah. Nelson made one purchase in excess of $13,000. He also made purchases around $11,000, and three in excess of $7,000. During the months of July and August, Nelson purchased 171 firearms.

Nelson was arrested on the Utah complaint in Las Vegas in August. He was released on conditions of supervised release imposed by a federal magistrate in Las Vegas. He had an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cecilia M. Romero on Sept. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. He was arraigned on charges in the indictment Thursday.

Each count of making a false statement during the acquisition of a firearm carries a possible sentence of 10 years in federal prison. The other charges carry possible maximum sentences of five and 10 years.