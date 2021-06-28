Las Vegas man indicted, accused of selling fentanyl that caused another man’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 29-year-old Las Vegas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of distributing fentanyl that caused another man’s death.

Gabriel Ulloa is accused of distributing the fentanyl to a 27-year-old victim who believed he was buying Oxycodone pills, according to a Monday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ulloa is charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

He made his initial appearance on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler, who scheduled a jury trial for Aug. 23. If convicted, Ulloa faces a statutory minimum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, and a statutory maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a $10,000,000 fine.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that is about 50 times more potent than heroin. A few milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly.

A recent report from Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford indicated that synthetic opioids were blamed for 484 deaths last year in Nevada.

This case was investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Major Violators Narcotics Crimes Bureau, Overdose Response Team, HSI, DEA, and the Henderson Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Sokolich is prosecuting the case.