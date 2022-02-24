LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “We are in a war zone,” Las Vegan Mark Davis told 8 News Now. “It’s unbelievable.”

Davis described waking up Thursday to the sound of explosions, as attacks launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin continue across the country, leaving dozens of soldiers and civilians dead.



“We just woke up at 5:32 in the morning,” Davis recalled. “To hearing bombs going off.”

Orphanage in Ukraine (Credit: Abundance International)

Davis is in Mykolaiv, about 300 miles from the capital city Kyiv, running the non-profit ‘Abundance International,’ that houses over 100 Ukrainian orphans.



“We just want these kids to have a good start in life,” Davis explained.

He told 8 News Now he and his colleagues are worried for everyone’s safety, but the organization also relies on government support, and as Russia continues its takeover, they lose a huge chunk of their funding.



“We worry about who’s going to write the checks now,” Davis explained. “Because half of the funding is coming from there.”

Now, he and others involved in Abundance International are raising money to keep these kids clothed and fed; they hope others around the globe will help them get past what comes next.



“We don’t know what the future looks like, we don’t know how all these things are going to happen,” Davis said. “I can’t change it, but all I can do is try and help bring people together.”

If you’d like to help or donate to assist Abundance International and the children it supports, click HERE.

For more information about Abundance International, click HERE.