LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man was identified after a deadly rollover crash in Clark County nearly two weeks ago.

Leovigildo Morales Gomes, 25, from Las Vegas died from his injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Nevada State Police.

The crash happened on Nov. 18 at 9:49 p.m. along State Route 161 east of mile marker 4.

Nevada State Police responded to the crash and discovered that the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on SR161 east of mile marker 4, and for unknown reasons exited the travel lane to the right and struck a sign, entered a ditch, rotated, and overturned.

The two occupants in the vehicle were ejected. Gomes was identified as the passenger of the vehicle, according to NSP.

This investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command M.I.R.T (Multidisciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team).

This fatality marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 68th fatal

crash, resulting in 82 fatalities for 2023.