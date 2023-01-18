LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of breaking a beer bottle over another man’s head before trying to stab him in the neck with it, according to an arrest report.

Arturo Salcedo, 31, is facing charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

On Jan. 1 around 8 a.m., police were called to a restaurant bar near Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue following reports of a fight between two customers, the report said.

The victim told police that he called Salcedo “Arturito,” which is normally an endearing phrase in Spanish because Salcedo reminded him of someone he knew, the report said.

The victim said he did not mean it in a derogatory manner but Salcedo took offense to it. The victim then apologized and bought Salcedo a beer, but 30 minutes later, Salcedo allegedly walked up behind the victim and hit him over the head with a beer bottle, according to the report.

A witness who said he saw Salcedo attack the victim told police he put Salcedo in a headlock to get him to stop before Salcedo left shortly after, the report said.

Another witness said she saw Salcedo asking other customers to “help him or go with him” before hearing a glass break and seeing Salcedo attacking the victim with the broken bottle, according to the report.

Video surveillance later revealed footage of Salcedo “abruptly” taking a glass beer bottle and hitting the victim on the right side of the head with it. The footage then showed Salcedo allegedly trying to grab the victim by his sweatshirt and trying to “strike” him in the neck area with the broken bottle.

The victim was taken to at a nearby hospital where he was treated for an approximately 4-inch laceration and a large knot on his head.

Police contacted Salcedo’s attorney on Jan. 10, who scheduled for Salcedo to turn himself in on Jan. 11, the report said.

Salcedo is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 1. He was being held at the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday with no set bail.