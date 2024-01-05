LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 60-year-old man is dead after police said he was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a roadway west of the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened on Friday shortly after 4 p.m. at Spring Mountain Road east of Edmond Street.

The man attempted to cross outside a marked crosswalk when the crash happened, police said.

A crash occurred when the man entered the car’s path of travel, according to police. The right front of the car struck the man, police said. Responding medical personnel took the man to the hospital for advanced medical care. Despite all life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene, and impairment was not suspected.

The pedestrian’s death marks the third traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year.

The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.