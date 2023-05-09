LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is dead after he ran out of gas on a Nevada highway and was hit by a vehicle that failed to slow down, according to Nevada State Police.

At around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, May 1, Nevada State Police were called to a car crash on northbound US95, north of the Decatur Boulevard on-ramp.

According to the NSP, a blue Dodge Avenger had stopped in the far right travel lane on northbound US95 after it had run out of gas just north of the Decatur on-ramp. The front passenger had exited and walked to the rear of the vehicle.

A gray Chrysler 200 was traveling in that same lane approaching the on-ramp. According to NSP, the driver of that vehicle failed to use due care and did not slow down. The Chrysler hit both the passenger who had exited the car and the rear of the Dodge.

The Chrysler spun clockwise, coming to a stop on the right side shoulder before catching on fire.

The Dodge spun from the impact and ended up in the middle lane of US95.

The passenger, identified as Khalin Hershel Houston, 28, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash marks Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 24th fatal

crash for 2023, resulting in 26 fatalities.

There was no other information immediately available.