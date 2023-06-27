LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 52-year-old Las Vegas man didn’t learn his lesson the first time when he was convicted of possession of child pornography.

Ronald William Dougherty was serving his sentence for a 2015 conviction when staff at the Las Vegas Community Corrections Center found his iPhone contained 179 images and 35 videos depicting child sexual abuse. Some of the victims were toddlers.

Dougherty was sentenced Tuesday to 140 months in prison following his March 30 guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography. He also admitted to distributing child sexual material using his personal email address.

U.S. District Judge Anne R. Traum sentenced Dougherty and added 10 years of supervised release following the prison term.

In addition to the prison time, Dougherty must register as a sex offender when he is released.

When the iPhone was found to contain child pornography, Dougherty was serving time at a residential re-entry center. Now he’s looking at nearly 12 years in prison.

The FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Supriya Prasad prosecuted the case.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at www.cybertipline.org.