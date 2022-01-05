Las Vegas man gets more than 25 years in prison in 2019 armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 29-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years and 9 months in prison for his role in a series of violent armed robberies in September 2019.

Lesean Roger Dennis Braddock Jr. and another man were accused of robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Las Vegas and Henderson while Braddock was on parole after a prison term in California.

Braddock was convicted by a jury in August 2021 on seven charges related to the robberies.

The other man accused in the robberies, 24-year-old Byron Joshua Jarell Porter, pleaded guilty in October 2020 and is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2022.

The robberies occurred from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019, according to court documents.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan sentenced Braddock to five years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Henderson Police Department, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Whang prosecuted the case.