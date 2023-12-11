LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 63-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced Monday by a federal judge in Idaho to 70 months in prison in a case involving bank fraud and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

Anubor Bagbi was also ordered to pay $886,879.86 in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also sentenced Bagbi to five years of supervised release. Bagbi pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and bank fraud, according to a Sept. 27 news release.

“This defendant callously victimized businesses, individuals, and the American taxpayers through his related schemes,” U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said. “His prosecution and sentence show that those who commit mail fraud, identity theft, and COVID relief—either separately or in combination—will be brought to justice.”

The scheme took place between May and December of 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and involved fraudulent or stolen checks issued to legitimate companies. Bagbi established fraudulent bank accounts in states including Idaho, using the name of the business payees on the checks. In order open the fraudulent business accounts, Bagbi registered the business names with the Secretary of State and obtained employer identification numbers from the IRS.

Bagbi used fraudulent documents and fake IDs to open the accounts. Several identifications Bagbi used contained the names of identity theft victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In addition to the bank fraud scheme, beginning in April 2020, Bagbi applied for and received funds though the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) under the CARES Act. He submitted fraudulent documents and applications in both his own name and other individuals’ names for businesses that did not exist. As a result, Bagbi caused a loss of $664,828.

In total, the bank fraud and COVID fraud schemes resulted in a loss of $886,879.86.

When he was arrested in December 2022 in the Boise, Idaho, suburb of Eagle, Bagbi was described as a suspect in bank fraud cases from Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and South Dakota. He was attempting to set up accounts in Idaho when he was arrested.