Las Vegas man get 46 months in prison on weapons violation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday to 46 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a firearms charge.

Derrick Simmons pleaded guilty in January to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. The weapon had been used in an attempted robbery, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro sentenced Simmons, who had a prior felony conviction in Clark County for robbery and battery with a deadly weapon.

Metro police recovered a .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm from Simmons’ vehicle.

This case was investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.