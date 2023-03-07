Las Vegas (KLAS) — A man found with several open containers of alcohol in his truck faces several charges, including DUI, after he allegedly hit a vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to an arrest report.

On Friday, March 3, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were called to the area of 1300 Pyramid Circle after reports of a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue, the report said.

A black Dodge pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Rancho Drive when it allegedly hit the back of a silver Honda. The Honda was then pushed into a black Ram, the report stated.

The driver of the Honda was taken to UMC Trauma where he was treated for a shattered vertebra.

The black pickup then fled on Washington Avenue without stopping on the scene. According to police, witnesses on the scene followed the pickup from the collision to Pyramid Circle where the driver attempted to flee. Witnesses were able to restrain him until police arrived.

The driver was identified as Rene Acevedo of Las Vegas.

Rene Acevedo booking photo Source: LVMPD

While clearing Acevedo’s truck of any other occupants, officers observed several open containers inside and “heavy front end damage from a recent vehicle collision,” the report said.

While detained by police, Acevedo told officers he was on his way home from work. When asked if he stopped at a bar, Acevedo told police no, but that he said stopped at a grocery store.

An officer on the scene noted that Acevedo had “bloodshot and watery eyes” and there was an “odor of alcohol emanating from his breath as he spoke.”

When asked if he had been in a collision, Acevedo said no. Once police told him they had witnesses who said he was in a collision, he then said that his breaks had failed, but he continued to deny being in a collision.

According to the report, Acevedo was asked if he would take a field sobriety test, which he agreed to.

Acevedo was arrested for DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was taken to UMC trauma where blood samples. He was then medically cleared and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Acevedo faces several additional charges including open container, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, and reckless driving.