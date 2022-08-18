Skeletal remains found on Aug. 15 by the same man who found remains on July 24. (Image: Jesus Catalan)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the second time a Las Vegas man, Jesus Catalan, has discovered skeletal remains in the shallow waters of Lake Mead.

According to Catalan, he was in the water on Monday, Aug. 15 when he found what he believes to be a leg bone and a neck bone at the Swim Beach area. This is to the north of Hemenway Harbor.

This came just a day before the National Park Service confirmed the discovery of skeletal remains in the same area. However, at this time the park service has not confirmed that the bones Catalan found are human or connected to the bones it said were found in the same area.

Catalan did say he contacted authorities about his recent find. Back in late July Catalan found human remains in the same area of Lake Mead. Those remains were confirmed to be human.

This week’s discovery is the fifth time bones have been found due to the lower water level at Lake Mead. The other bones have all been confirmed to be human but no identities have been confirmed.