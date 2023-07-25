LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing several charges including DUI, reckless driving, and allowing child endangerment after police say he caused a crash that left three children seriously injured, according to police documents.

On Saturday, July 22, around 10 a.m., police were called to a three-vehicle crash near North Hollywood Boulevard and East Sahara Avenue, they said.

The report stated that a white Jeep was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit two other vehicles. The Jeep had three children in it: a four-year-old girl, a five-year-old boy, and a six-year-old boy, police said.

The front of the Jeep hit a Nissan SUV head-on and then hit the front of a Lexus SUV after crossing the intersection, police said.

According to the report, a witness who called 911 told dispatch that she saw a Black man who appeared to be in his 30s driving the Jeep. He was later identified as Keavon Daniels, 29.

Keavon Daniels. Source: LVMPD

The mother of the children told police that Daniels, their father, had called her to tell her about the crash. She told police that Daniels had just dropped her off at work and that the children were with Daniels for the day.

The report stated that she told police that she did not believe Daniels used alcohol or drugs when he took her vehicle, the white Jeep, after dropping her off at work.

Daniels told police that after dropping her off at work, he drove with the children to the Hollywood Recreation Center. He told police that he “fell asleep momentarily” and that when he woke up, there was another car directly in front of him and he could not avoid hitting it, according to the report.

The report stated that Daniels showed signs of impairment, and when asked if he had been using alcohol or marijuana, Daniels admitted to the police something that they redacted from the report.

According to the report, all three children were taken into emergency surgery at the hospital.

The report stated that the 4-year-old girl was the most seriously injured of the children. Medical personnel had to perform CPR on her when she arrived at the hospital. She sustained a broken neck. The report stated that she was in critical condition.

The 5-year-old boy sustained a ruptured bladder and a lacerated liver, according to the report. The report stated that the 6-year-old boy had lacerated intestines.

According to the report, it was believed that all three children were wearing seatbelts but were not in a car seat. Previously police had said that the children were unrestrained. It is required by law that children under the age of 6 be in car seats.

There were no car seats in the Jeep at the time of the crash.

The report stated that the drivers and passengers of the Nissan and the Lexus involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Daniels did not have a valid driver’s license, according to the report.

Daniels was booked at the Clark County Detention Center where he faces three counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, three counts of allowing child abuse/neglect (endanger) with substantial bodily harm, three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, two counts of child restraint violation, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Daniels is being held on a $100,000 bail.