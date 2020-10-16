Las Vegas man faces nine charges related to sex assaults

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man arrested Wednesday faces nine charges related to sexual assault.

Carlos Crisostomo, 54, is jailed at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He is charged with:

Sex assault against a child under the age of 14

Sex assault against a child under the age of 16

Attempted sex assault against a child under the age of 14

Battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault

Battery with intent to commit sex assault on a victim under the age of 16

Lewdness with a child under the age of 14

Indecent/obscene exposure involving a child under the age of 18

Child sex abuse/exploitation agains a child under the age of 14

Open/gross lewdness

An arrest report alleges Crisostomo committed the assaults over a six-year time period.

Police began their investigation of the case on Aug. 20 of this year following a tip from a counselor.