Las Vegas man faces murder charge in March shooting death on East Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 32-year-old Las Vegas man is in custody, facing a murder charge in a March 22 shooting death near the Eureka Casino on East Sahara Avenue.

Deandre Gathrite is accused in the death of 42-year-old Christopher Brown.

Brown died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police responded to the scene after a Shot Spotter report of gunfire in the area, and found Brown in the street.

Gathrite, who was arrested May 5, is scheduled for a bail hearing on Monday morning. He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge, along with 15 other charges related to firing a weapon, drug possession and selling drugs.

Gathrite is a convicted felon, and he also faces a charge of possession of a firearm.

According to an arrest report, Metro police used video surveillance from a Speedee Mart and the Eureka Casino to track the movements of a man and a woman who were near the scene where Brown was found dead in a parking lot at Sahara and Van Patten Street.

Police also used the casino’s records of Gathrite’s player’s card to establish his presence near the murder scene.

Brown was seen on surveillance video talking for 35 minutes to occupants of a white SUV in the parking lot of the Speedee Mart.

Police used witness statements and video to identify Gathrite as a suspect.