LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old is facing an open murder charge for stabbing a man to death after his father instigated a fight, according to police documents.

The report stated that officers with the LVMPD were called to the intersection of Churchill Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard at around 9:56 p.m. on Friday, June 30, after reports of a stabbing.

Responding medical personnel found a man, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Brooke, who had been stabbed. They took him to the University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the report, a witness told police that she went to the area with an unnamed friend and Brooke to buy drugs. She told them that while she was sitting with Brooke on a wall near the intersection a “white male with long hair and a goatee” was staring at her as he walked by.

The witness told police that she was uncomfortable with his staring and told him to “take a picture, it will last longer.”

According to the report, that made the man angry and he told her, “You’re not even good looking,” before leaving.

The report stated that the witness said ten to fifteen minutes passed before a white Ford Explorer pulled up to the intersection. The same man got out of the vehicle with three other men who “appeared to be younger.”

Another witness, the unnamed friend, told police that she noticed that Brooke was bleeding and one of the men was holding a knife, which he had folded up.

The witness was later shown a picture of the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Wyatt Conway, and told police that he was the man with the knife. Conway had been taken to UMC with a stab wound to his back.

Wyatt Conway, 18, faces charges of open murder (LVMPD/KLAS)

The report stated that three people had been taken into custody because they matched the description of the men in the Ford Explorer.

One of them told police that Conway’s father, Samuel Conway, had come home “screaming at everyone.” He said that Samuel told them to “get into the car” because “someone had just threatened him.”

Another suspect told police that the group of them got into the Ford Explorer and drove to the intersection to “confront the people that Samuel just had words with.” He told police that Brooke pulled out a “pen-style knife” after the fight started and attempted to stab him, the report stated.

The suspect told police that Conway pushed Brooke off of him and was stabbed in the back and shoulder area. The report stated that the suspect said Conway then pulled out a knife and stabbed Brooke four times.

He told police that they all got back in the car and drove home, the report stated.

According to the report, Conway initially told police that his dad, himself, and the others in the vehicle had gone out to get food. They stopped by Churchill and Decatur when three people, including Brooke, started “pointing at them and yelling at them.” He told police that a fight broke out and he was stabbed by Brooke.

After police told Conway about other witness statements, Conway changed his story, the report stated.

According to the report, he told police that his dad came home upset and told them to get into the car, that “something bad is about to happen.”

He later admitted to detectives that he did stab Brooke “because he was scared” and he had just been stabbed. According to the report, he picked up a knife on the ground and used it to stab Brooke three times, before throwing the knife out of the vehicle window as they drove away.

Samuel Conway was taken to the Clark County Detention Center for breaking a window to a police car. While in jail, officers found a pocketknife on him.

Wyatt Conway was taken to CCDC where he faces a charge of open murder. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18.