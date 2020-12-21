Las Vegas man faces federal charges for allegedly starting fire at U.S. Courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing federal arson charges for allegedly setting a fire at the Federal Foley Building and U.S. Courthouse.

According to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada, 32-year-old Marty Clark is accused of arson and malicious damage to federal property. A criminal complaint said Clark poured gasoline on wood framing at the building’s entrance and set it on fire. A security guard inside the courthouse lobby saw the flames and went outside and witnessed Clark with a gasoline can.

According to the complaint, the security guard ordered Clark to stop but Clark ignored him stating “it’s my right to protest.” The two got into an scuffle causing Clark to drop his eyeglasses and the gas can before fleeing in his car.

Clark was later identified by a tip from the public. DNA on the eyeglasses also matched Clark’s DNA. He made an initial appearance in court on Dec. 18, two days after his arrest, and is due to have his preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2021.

“Our office is heartened by the public’s help in identifying the defendant,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “We’re likewise grateful for our law enforcement partners’ efforts to investigate this case, and we will continue working closely with them to hold accountable individuals who seek to damage or destroy public property, including symbols of justice such as federal courthouses.”

If convicted, Clark faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a statutory maximum penalty of twenty years in prison.

The case was investigated by ATF, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, Federal Protective Service, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department All-Hazard Regional Multi-Agency Response Section. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lisa Cartier-Giroux and Stephanie Ihler are prosecuting the case.