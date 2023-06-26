LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing child abuse charges after a gun in his possession “went off” and shot two kids in the legs, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Tuesday, June 20, at around 5:10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of Herron Hill Street. Arriving medical personnel found a child who had been shot in the ankle sitting on the couch in the home, police said.

The report stated another child had been shot in the foot and had been taken to North Vista Hospital by the suspect, identified as Sean Colbert.

According to the report, Colbert is prohibited from having a firearm due to a felony conviction and domestic violence convictions.

Detectives spoke to Colbert’s mother, who told them that she owns a Smith and Wesson 380 handgun, which is usually in a storage unit. That day, she had a firearms class and had taken it out of storage.

According to Colbert’s mother, she had put the gun in her purse before entering her house. When Colbert came home, his mother was with his child, 4, and his sister, 16, in the front room.

The report stated that Colbert asked to see his mother’s gun and reached into the purse to grab it. Colbert’s mother told police that she told him to stop, but he continued to mess with the gun when it “fell and went off,” according to the report.

Detectives told her that “guns do not go off simply by falling.” She stated he must have grabbed it by the trigger, and described the gun as having an “easy” trigger pull.

According to the report, when they realized both children had been shot, Colbert tried to take them both to his car but was unable to carry them both. He took the four-year-old to North Vista, while the 16-year-old stayed at home.

Medical personnel later took the 16-year-old to the University Medical Center.

When speaking with police, she told them Colbert had the gun in his hand when it went off. According to the report, she showed the police how Colbert had “held the gun sideways” and “racked” it.

The report stated that the bullet went through the 16-year-old’s leg and into the foot of the four-year-old.

According to the report, Colbert told police that his mother had the gun out and he picked it up. When his mother told him to stop, he dropped it and it went off, he told police. He stated that he was “unclear why or how the gun fell,” or why the gun went off.

Colbert was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he faces two charges of child neglect with substantial bodily harm. His preliminary appearance is scheduled for Thursday, August 17 at 9:30 a.m.